DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is still investigating what led up to a shooting early Friday morning that killed a 14-year-old girl and injured a teenage boy.

“She was such an innocent person, and the things that happened to her shouldn’t have happened,” Angel Funez, a friend of the 14-year-old who was killed said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the 14-year-old was Aerris Mayberry. The cause of death is a gunshot wound. The manner of death is homicide.

“We promised each other we would graduate Central together. But … I won’t be able to graduate without her,” Funez said.

Funez said she and Mayberry met at the start of this school year and were instantly best friends. She described Mayberry as a kind friend with lots of personality.

“If anyone knows anything about what happened, they should speak up and do the right thing for her,” Funez said.

Funez said the duo were in several classes together and worked on assignments together. This past week, the students at Aurora Central High School were currently on spring break.

“They took someone’s child away. They took someone’s sister away. They took someone’s best friend away,” Funez said.

Denver police said they are still investigating why Mayberry was in that area early Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Denver Metro Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.