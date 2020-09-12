Freshman enrollment estimates drop lower than expected at CU Boulder, prompting budget concerns

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — New estimates for the fall 2020 semester show enrollment at the University of Colorado Boulder is down significantly more than expected.

“It’s the largest drop in enrollment we’ve seen in recent memory,” CU Boulder Spokesperson Deborah Mendez-Wilson said.

Estimated figures show new freshmen enrollment dropped 12.3% from last year, with nearly 900 fewer freshmen.

Deferrals also increased 265% this year compared to last year, from 342 students to 1,247.

Enrollment estimates for the fall semester also dropped 22% for undergraduate international students compared to last year.

“Obviously, this not the enrollment we were expecting for this year but then nothing can be expected this year right now, it’s an unprecedented year,” Mendez-Wilson said.

This unprecedented enrollment semester will cause millions of dollars in repercussions for several years to come.

“We do know that this year’s lower enrollment is likely to have financial implications for this university for the next three or four years at least,” Mendez-Wilson said, adding, “We estimated a $25 million budget decrease.”

Mendez-Wilson tells FOX31 and Channel 2 administrative and academic units are being asked to cut about 5% of their budgets to offset the costs. They’re brainstorming additional cuts too.

“That might include technology implementations, services and programs that aren’t necessarily top priority. That might include letting positions that are unfilled go, a slow down in hiring,” she said.

There will be no decrease in budget for health and wellness on campus.

“We will continue to put a priority on health and wellness, that includes metal health and wellness, it includes diversity equity and inclusion initiatives. These are major campus priorities and these are non-negotiable,” Mendez-Wilson said.