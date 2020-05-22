Fremont County has the green light for partial reopening

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fremont County Health Department announced a “limited reopening for certain industries and businesses in Fremont County while maintaining a sustainable level of social distancing,” since the entire county received a variance request approval on Thursday.

“This is a kick off week and if they couldn’t open in the next couple of days they would have to shut down for the rest of 2020,” Cañon City Mayor Ahsley Smith said.

Restaurants, fitness and recreation facilities, outfitters and places of worship are included in the limited reopening.

“If it’s 30 percent dine-in and take-out along with that, it’s worth it. But we have to follow the guidelines to make sure everyone is safe,” Lalit Gurung, co-owner of Nirvana Culinary Paradise in Cañon City, said.

Each type of business has specific new guidelines: