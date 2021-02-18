Freedom Service Dogs needs some puppy trainers

Freedom Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization that unleashes the potential of dogs by transforming them into custom-trained, life-changing assistance dogs for people in need.

The organization is seeking volunteer puppy raisers. There is an urgent need for volunteer for puppy raisers and they are asking the community who live in the metro Denver and along Colorado’s front range to help train puppies to be a service dog.

How to get involved: To learn more or start the process of becoming a volunteer, visit freedomservicedogs.org or call 303-922-6231.