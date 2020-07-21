Freedom Service Dogs need your help to Train Puppies

As part of our Serving Those Who Serve project, Fox31 News is proud to join forces with the Freedom Service Dogs to help train puppies to be future service dogs to vets in need.

There are currently 80 veterans on the wait list for a new service dog, so there is an increased emphasis on bringing more puppies into the program, but there’s not enough trainers.

Freedom Service Dogs is looking for volunteers to train these puppies in their home for 10 months. If you or someone you know that would be a great volunteer please contact Freedom Service Dogs.