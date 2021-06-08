Freedom Service Dogs event to support veterans with service dog

Due to covid, The Faces of Freedom Sporting Clays Tournament event was cancelled last year, however, it’s back in action this year.

This tournament is a fundraiser that provides vital funding for Operation Freedom, a program at Freedom Service Dogs that provides service dogs to veterans at no cost.

It is not too late to sign up your team of four and veterans can participate for free.

What: Faces of Freedom Sporting Clay Tournament, to benefit Freedom Service Dogs

When (day and time): Friday, June 28, 10a.m. – 3:30p.m.

Where:

Kiowa Creek Sporting Club

46700 E. County Rd. 30

Bennett, CO 80102

Cost: $800 per team of 4; veterans participate free of charge

Sponsorships are still available