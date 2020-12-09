Freedom Service Dog

Today is Colorado Gives Day, and Freedom Service Dogs is one of the many local nonprofits counting on Coloradoans to give if they can.



Your donation to Freedom Service Dogs help us provide the life-changing gift of custom-trained service dogs to veterans, children, and other adults in need, completely free of charge.



Challenges with Covid:

Freedom Service Dogs has faced many challenges as an organization due to the pandemic, yet our waiting list of people who need service dogs has continued to grow.



In March, they had to close their doors and volunteers rallied around them, opening their homes to foster dogs in training until they could safely have staff back onsite at their facility. During this time, the organization lost their food supplier and again the community rallied around them to raise more than enough to ensure their dogs receive the nutritious diet they need to be successful service dogs.



Currently, they have about 115 puppies and adult dogs in our program at various stages in the training process, which takes up to 18 months and costs between $30,000-$50,000 per day.

Their training program is specifically designed to set dogs up on the right paw in hopes that they will become amazing service dogs for the more than 90 people on their waiting list.



Each dog is custom-trained to meet the needs of the person they’re partnered with.

We provide a lifetime of support to our clients to ensure they have a successful partnership with their service dog.



All donations make a difference, no matter if they’re small or large, so if you’re able, please consider giving so they can keep the mission going.



Other ways to support Freedom Service Dogs:

Become a volunteer puppy raiser!

Raise a puppy in your home until they’re about 13 months old.

You’ll get training, support, and guidance from Freedom Service Dogs and connect with other puppy raisers.



It’s hard to turn them over, but it’s such an amazing way to give back and really make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.



Follow Freedom Service Dog on Facebook or Instagram and help spread the word about our mission.

Tune in to our virtual graduation celebration on January 14 where we’ll be honoring the 25 teams that graduated in 2020.