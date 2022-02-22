Free prom dresses for teens

Since 2014, Bella Boutique has been providing free formal wear, shoes and accessories to students in financial need.

Bella Boutique believes that school dances are a rite of passage and that everyone should have the opportunity to feel included.

Bella is 100 percent volunteer and the team strive on encouraging the teens to focus on fit, not the size and to be confident.

Prom 2022 dress shopping appointments will run every Saturday from March 5th through May 21st.

If you have dresses to donate, Bell Boutique will be accepting donations by mail until the Prom 2022 appointments begin on March 5th or you may drop them off at 1550 Larimer Street Suite 1004 in Denver.