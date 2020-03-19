Aurora Public Schools offering free meals to kids during pandemic

Alert
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools is stepping up by providing thousands of free meals to area kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the district’s nutrition service team have been putting together breakfast and lunch meals every day during the school week (Monday-Friday).

“We are out here feeding breakfast or lunch to anyone 18 years of age or younger,” said Shannon Solomon, Nutrition Service Director for Aurora Public Schools.

Each team is setup in a different location. Parents are required to drive up, so team members can hand them their food safely.

"We’re gloved up, we’re sanitized and we’re making sure to keep that distance,” Solomon said.

The response so far has been overwhelming.

“[On Wednesday] we broke over 4,600 [meals]. Today we’re projecting 5,000,” Solomon added.

For times and locations, visit Aurora Public Schools' website.

