Free meal distribution for Denver Public Schools during winter break

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools has teamed up with Revolution Foods to offer free meals to students under the age of 18 during winter break, the district announced on Friday.

The free seven-day meal boxes will be available for pick up on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 during two different time windows at several DPS locations.

The earlier pick-up time is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at: Barnum Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Evie Dennis Campus, Kepner Campus, and College View Elementary.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the boxes can be picked up at: Cowell Elementary, Montbello Campus, Dr. Martin Luther King, Munroe Elementary, and Joe Shoemaker.

All other DPS curbside food distribution locations are closed until Jan. 4, when break is over. Visit the DPS Food Distribution website for more information.