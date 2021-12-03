Fox31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 team up with Macy’s for the annual Angel Tree

Macy’s is spreading holiday cheer this season by joining FOX 31, Channel 2 and the Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree toy drive.

Community members can drop off new, unwrapped tours in the barrel at their local Macy’s or choose a gift tag of the Macy’s Angel Tree then shop for the items on the list.

Macy’s is partnering with Toys “R” Us to offer a wider assortment of toys—from discovery art and science projects to action figures and dolls. Not sure where to start when shopping for kiddos? Check out Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List, featuring the 75 hottest toys of 2021. It has exciting toy trends and popular characters to items that bring the family together!

