Fourth month of legalized sports betting in Colorado: 117% increase

Man betting on sports with credit card, over shoulder view on hand with smartphone

DENVER (KDVR) — Just four months into legalized sports betting in the state and the percentages continue to increase, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Gaming.

In a report released on Friday, the state claimed a total of $128,646,209.09 for both retail and online sports betting for the month of August. This was an increase of almost $70 million from July, a 117% increase.

The Division of Gaming listed the top three sports by total wagers were basketball, baseball and ice hockey, respectively.

The first month of activity was May, in which the state reported a total of over $25 million. June increased by 49% to over $38 million and July saw an increase of 55% with an almost $60 million total.