Four Seasons in Denver is Ready to Invite Guests back to the Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Denver is reopening its doors and welcoming guests back to enjoy summer fun in the Mile High City. EDGE Restaurant and Bar and The Spa will also be re-opening at this time.

Four Seasons Hotel Denver continues to ensure that guest, resident and employee health and safety remains its top priority.

Staycation Offer

Our Road Trip Staycation package is a great way to enjoy a Four Seasons Hotel Denver getaway this summer. This special offer includes overnight valet parking, a $100 dining credit to enjoy in in your guestroom, in EDGE Restaurant & Bar or on the Rooftop Pool Terrace, an in-room movie with popcorn and treats, and more.

Guests will love soaking up the sun and splashing around in the rooftop pool or relaxing with a signature treatment at The Spa.

EDGE Restaurant & Bar

The Restaurant and Bar will be operating under modified hours upon re-opening, EDGE Restaurant will be open for dinner service Thursday–Saturday evenings from 5:00 to 10:00 pm and Sundays for brunch from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Reservations are strongly encouraged by calling 303 389 3050.

EDGE Bar will be open daily from 11:00 am to 12:00 midnight offering a menu of favorite EDGE dishes, handcrafted cocktails, our extensive award-winning wine list, and craft beers.

TheSpa

The Spa will reopen with limited capacity and enhanced safety precaution for guests to treat themselves with the gift of self-care at our luxury spa.

The Spa will be open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.