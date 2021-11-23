Four Mile Historic Park puts on a night night Christmas Carol experience

It’ll be a one night theatrical experience you won’t want to miss at the historic Four Mile Historic Park. On December 11th, Charles Dickens classic tale “A Christmas Carol” will come to life. Adelska is putting on this one night theatrical experience that will focus on the narrative of the tale, but it will also feature ice skating, a holiday market, holiday treats and drinks and of course a visit from Santa.

Adelska is partnering with Adventures of Dance (down in Littleton) as well as Colorado Carolers as part of the entertainment. Dickens: A Family Holiday Experience is the first of the experiential events production by Adelska.

Come and immerse yourself in a festive experience like no other through this one-night only, “choose your own adventure” holiday event inspired by the classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol”.

The event is on December 11th from 4-8pm at Four Mile Park.