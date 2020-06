ALLENSPARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed rescuing four lost hikers near Camp Dick in Allenspark on Sunday morning.

BCSO says a call was received about the hikers being lost on Saturday evening at approximately 8 p.m.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, the family was located and rescued by BCSO Emergency Services Division.

Additional details will be reported as they are received.