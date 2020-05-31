Target on 16th Street Mall temporarily closing due to riots

DENVER (KDVR) — The Minneapolis-based Target Corporation announced the temporary closing of a number of stores across the country in the wake of events following the death of George Floyd.

According to a corporate press release from Target: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

The downtown store located on the 16th Street Mall will close temporarily. It already sustained damage from Friday night’s riots.

They state their intention is to focus on the safety of their employees and to allow their communities to heal.

The corporation is offering employees impacted up to 14 days of scheduled hours pay during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. Team members are offered to work at nearby locations, as well.