Fountain police: Lock your cars to prevent break-ins and property theft

FOUNTAIN, Colo, (KDVR) – The Fountain Police Department is reporting an increase in unlocked vehicle break-ins and reminding drivers that simple act of locking your car can decrease your chances of becoming a victim.
Prevention Measures:
- Lock your vehicles no matter where they are parked, both in outside and in your garage
- Disable your garage door by locking it at the control panel inside your garage every night
- Remove valuables from view
- Do not leave any prescription medications or firearms in your vehicle
- Leave home exterior lights on at night
- Report any suspicious behavior to police during the overnight hours
- Report any incident where you believe someone has entered your vehicle without permission (i.e. glove box left open or items strewn about vehicle)