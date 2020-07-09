Fountain police: Lock your cars to prevent break-ins and property theft

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Recent messaging from White House advisors and top Republican lawmakers has centered around a second round of stimulus relief being targeted for those most impacted by the financial situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Could that means millions of Americans who received a check earlier this year being left out of round two?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said lawmakers will begin discussing a stimulus packages following the current two-week congressional recess. During a Monday event in Kentucky, McConnell noted a stimulus check could be included in the package -- and it might be targeted to those hardest hit, according to The Washington Post.