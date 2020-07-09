Alert
Fountain police: Lock your cars to prevent break-ins and property theft

by: Keely Sugden

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FOUNTAIN, Colo, (KDVR) – The Fountain Police Department is reporting an increase in unlocked vehicle break-ins and reminding drivers that simple act of locking your car can decrease your chances of becoming a victim.

Prevention Measures:

  • Lock your vehicles no matter where they are parked, both in outside and in your garage
  • Disable your garage door by locking it at the control panel inside your garage every night
  • Remove valuables from view
  • Do not leave any prescription medications or firearms in your vehicle
  • Leave home exterior lights on at night
  • Report any suspicious behavior to police during the overnight hours
  • Report any incident where you believe someone has entered your vehicle without permission (i.e. glove box left open or items strewn about vehicle)

