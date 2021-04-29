Fountain pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A pastor at a Fountain church has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child, according to police.

Police said Kevin Troy Daniels Sr., 52, turned himself into police on Tuesday. He is facing one count of pattern of sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust.

Daniels is pastor of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist UCC Church, according to the church’s website. He has lived in Colorado Springs since 2009 and became an ordained minister in 1999. He is an Army veteran and also served as a chaplain for the Fountain Police Department, according to the church’s website.

A Fountain police spokeswoman said he last served as an active chaplain more than a year ago. Fountain police will be handling the investigation despite his role, the spokeswoman said.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began Friday.

According to court documents, the alleged crime occurred between February 1 and April 18. Daniels is being held on a $10,000 bond. His first appearance is scheduled on May 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Daniels, or may have been a victim, to call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.