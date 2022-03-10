Colorado Puppy Rescue (CPR) is a licensed, no-kill, non-profit rescue specializing in very young puppies and their mothers. CPR is 100% foster-based so all of our animals stay in foster homes. CPR’s goal is to get vulnerable animals out of the shelter before they’re exposed to illness, get them vaccinated, and find each of them forever homes.

CPR fosters first opened their homes in 2005, and the CPR community has helped rescue and find homes for over 20,000 puppies. We provide love, safety, and health care for our puppies while we search for their new forever family.

Fostering is a great way to have a temporary puppy. It’s perfect for seniors, working/traveling adults, and families deciding if a puppy is the right pet for their family. Foster families usually pick up puppies on Wednesday evenings and care for them for a minimum of three nights or as long as they need to find their forever homes.

Colorado Puppy Rescue provides everything you need to take care of our puppies including a crate, food, toys and healthcare. Applicants are required to complete a foster orientation and have their home inspected prior to fostering their first puppy.

There are currently 300 foster volunteers and they can always use more. If you’re interested in fostering please visit coloradopuppy.org

What: Next Adoption Event

When (day and time): Saturday, 3/12, 930 am – 1pm

Where: The Hopeful Hound, 10021 E Iliff Ave. Aurora CO 80247

Cost: No cost to attend – adoption application here: https://www.coloradopuppy.org/online-application