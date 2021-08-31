Fortitude 10k Labor Day Fest is back in Fort Collins

Come celebrate Labor Day in Fort Collins for the annual Fortitude 10k Labor Day Fest on September 6th at 8am. Fox31 and Channel 2 are proud to be a sponsor of this festival-style 10k race.

The event will include food trucks, drinks and live music as well as race that ends at Canvas Stadium. The race this year has a new route that takes you on a scenic tour of Fort Collins, weaving through picturesque neighborhoods and landmarks like City Park, downtown and Colorado State University.

You can register for the race now up until race day. The first wave begins at 8am on Labor Day.