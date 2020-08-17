Fort Collins nurse receives international award for her work to help MS patients

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A Fort Collins nurse is getting big recognition for a program she helped to create for multiple sclerosis patients through the Brain Health Center of the Rockies.

Sara Schaefer, a nurse practitioner at UCHealth, was awarded the Nightingale Award by biopharma company EMD Serono and the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses. It recognizes special accomplishments in MS nursing, and the $5,000 award will help to fund the program.

MS is an autoimmune disease that affect the brain, and spinal cord, and can have many impacts on the body. “It can cause numbness, weakness, it can cause vision changes, it can cause difficulty walking, fatigue, issues with memory,” Schaefer said.

The six-week program that Schaefer helped to create, aims to help patients know what to expect, and how to manage their symptoms in ways that go beyond medication. “It looks at all sorts of different modalities like physical therapy, exercise, nutrition,” Schaefer said.

Patients, she says, are gaining a better understanding of what they can do to take care of themselves. “So far, we’ve had really positive results,” she said.

“We know that fatigue levels can be improved, balance, gait, strength, a lot of patients deal with tight spastic muscles, so working with exercise and stretching can really help with that,” Schaefer added.

Any improvements in mobility or brain function can lead to more independence.

There will be two six-week programs in the fall. They are free, interactive Zoom seminars that allow the patients to ask the experts questions.

For more information go to https://www.brainhealthcr.org/