LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for charges relating to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

One suspect was arrested Aug. 30 and the subsequent arrest of another was related, officers stated.

“The task force did a search warrant Aug. 30 in Fort Collins, and that investigation led to enough information to get a warrant on this second suspect, (Joshua) Prull. he was picked up on Sept. 20,” said David Moore, public information officer for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlotte Haywood, 32, of Fort Collins, was arrested Aug. 30 after a search warrant in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins turned up “several hundred suspected fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine,” said a statement issued by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force.

She is suspected of charges including unlawful distribution of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, special offender – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set for $100,000, officers said.

Joshua Prull, 42, of Loveland, was arrested Sept. 20 at the intersection of Troutman and JFK parkways in Fort Collins. He was wanted on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. Bond was set at $500,000. Investigators said when they found him, “Prull had additional narcotics on him at the time and received two new charges alleging unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.” Bond was also set at an additional $500,000.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force is made up of several agencies including Fort Collins Police Services, Fort Collins Police Services SWAT Team, Loveland Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Colorado Adult Parole, Windsor Police Department, Colorado National Guard and Counterdrug Fort Collins Code Compliance are also involved.