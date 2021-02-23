Fort Carson soldier arrested in Colorado Springs homicide, wife identified as victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier has been arrested after he told first responders he shot his wife in their southwestern Colorado Springs home, according to police.

Dermot Blake, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, as well as two misdemeanor counts of child abuse with no injury.

The fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home on Squawbush Ridge Grove. That’s in the area of South Circle Drive and Delta Drive. Police said Dermot Blake called 911 and stated that he shot his wife.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 30-year-old Tashianna Blake, dead inside the home.

Blake was detained on the scene and later taken to the El Paso County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Police said two children were present at the home. They were not injured, and were released to family members.

According to a Fort Carson spokesperson, Dermot Blake is a sergeant stationed at the post. He has been in the Army for four years and five months.

This is the third homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated six homicides at this time last year.