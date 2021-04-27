Fort Carson responds to top 12 reasons soldiers opt-out of getting COVID vaccine

FILE – U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers of Waxhaw, N.C. fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson has released the top 12 reasons that their soldiers are opting out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and its response to these reasons. It isn’t clear whether the list is in any particular order.

The following are some of the main reasons soldiers are opting out followed by the response from Fort Carson:

Reason: The vaccines are not FDA approved, not safe

Fort Carson responded by saying the majority of supplements and energy drinks are not FDA approved. The COVID-19 vaccines have gone through a rigorous, multi-stage testing process.

You find more information about the rigorous process the FDA takes for emergency-use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine on their website.

Reason: What’s the point? — I still need to wear a mask

Fort Carson says when 70% of Active Duty Soldiers on post are vaccinated, the outdoor masking requirement will be lifted.

Reason: I already had COVID-19

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is a possibility of reinfection after you’ve had COVID-19 once, but is rare. They are “still learning more” about the virus.

Fort Carson says early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long. The vaccine will help you develop a more lasting immune response to the virus and protect against most variants.

Reason: I am not in the high-risk population

Fort Carson says you should consider how you could protect other people at higher-risk for the coronavirus.

Governor Jared Polis also shared the same sentiment in last week’s State COVID response press conference.

“It’s your turn. We have enough for you. You’re not just protecting yourself, but you are also protecting everybody you are coming in contact with. The sooner we can do that, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us,” Gov. Polis said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to everyone.

12 Reasons Ft. Carson soldiers opt out of COVID vaccine & response (U.S. Army Fort Carson Facebook page)

Reason: I don’t want to get my family sick

Fort Carson says The Modern COVID-19 vaccine does not contain SARS-CoV-2 and is not a live vaccine. You cannot give your family COVID-19 from the vaccine.

The CDC state that NONE of the vaccine have a live vaccine that are currently available — including the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The agency says you CANNOT get the virus from the vaccine.

You can also learn more about each vaccine on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website as well.

Reason: This is the first time I get to tell the army — NO!

Fort Carson says the Army exists to protect the American people, saying the virus is our enemy. They acknowledge that it is voluntary to get the vaccine, however there is an opporunity to take action to protect the general public and stop the pandemic.