The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a new mental health initiative called Hall of Fame Health (HOFH). Former United States Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams has recently started working with the HOF to help spread the word about mental health, addiction, and health equity.

Many athletes are being left behind in terms of adjusting to life after football, leading to addiction, suicides, and a host of other issues. HOFH currently works with Ronnie Lott, Brian Dawkins, Tim Brown, Charles Haley, NFL commentator Jay Glazer, former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and many more as board members.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is committed to extending its resources and providing scholarships to those who might not have the financial means to seek treatment.

Dr. Jerome Adams will be apart of the Dinner with the Champions, a family recovery fund charity dinner hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, Hall of Fame Health Ambassador Letha Atwater and Broncos legend Mark Schlereth. There’s still tickets available for the event which will be held on Tuesday, August 16th at Guard and Grace in Denver.