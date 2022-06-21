An earlier version of this story contained a photo of another player incorrectly labeled as Swanigan. It has been replaced.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan, the former Indiana high school and Purdue university basketball standout who played in the NBA, has died. He was 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Swanigan was drafted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 but had not played in the NBA since late in the 2019-2020 season. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

Swanigan, who experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted, eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness. A music lover, he released his first single, “On The Moon,” in the fall of 2019.

Purdue Men’s Basketball released a statement on Twitter following Swanigan’s death, saying it was “devastated” by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night,” the organization wrote.