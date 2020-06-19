Former Englewood officer pleads guilty to sexual contact charge, gets jail time

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Englewood police officer was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to sexual contact without consent from an incident that occurred in March 2019.

Anna W. McCain, 24, pleaded guilty to the Class 1 misdemeanor on Jan. 19 and was sentenced via Webex by a Douglas County District Court judge on June 9. Other counts were dropped against her as part of a plea deal.

Following her sentence, McCain will serve five years on sex offender intensive supervised probation.

The Englewood Police Department notified the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of a possible sexual assault involving individuals from the EPD in May 2019.

According to an interview by the DCSO, the victim said she and several friends from the office including McCain went to dinner and a club together on March 14, 2019. The group went back to the victim’s home in Highlands Ranch after the club, she told DCSO.

She stated that after the others had left, McCain stayed and tried numerous times to initiate sexual contact with her. The victim told McCain no and tried to fight her off, but McCain groped and kissed her, according to the interview.

She did not immediately report the incident to authorities. Several weeks later, the victim realized the behavior was an assault, and she confided in a colleague.

McCain has since been terminated from the Englewood Police Department.

“No agency wants to protect officers who violate our laws. I commend the Englewood Police Department for alerting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possible crime committed by one of their own officers,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“Anyone who vows to uphold the law must be held to that same law. No person is above the law. This makes at least 37 law enforcement officer our office has prosecuted since I was elected.”