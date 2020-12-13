Former Colorado Avalanche general manager and president Pierre Lacroix dies at 72

Denver (KDVR) — Pierre Lacroix, the former general manager and team president of the Colorado Avalanche hockey team, has passed away, the hockey franchise confirmed on Sunday. He was 72.

Lacroix was instrumental in helping the Avalanche reach two Stanley Cup championships.

The Avalanche released this statement following his passing:

It is with great sadness that the Colorado Avalanche organization has learned of the passing of Pierre Lacroix. Pierre was the architect of the Avalanche’s two Stanley Cup championships, which included the city of Denver’s first major sports championship in 1996. Pierre was instrumental in not only the team’s on-ice success but also building the Avalanche brand into what it is today. His legacy reaches far beyond the NHL level and his impact can be felt throughout all of youth hockey in the Rocky Mountain region. Our thoughts are with the Lacroix family during this difficult time, his wife, Colombe, his sons Martin and Eric, and his three grandchildren.

