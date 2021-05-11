Former Cherry Creek teacher sentenced to 7 years for sexual relationship with juvenile inmate

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A former teacher in the Cherry Creek School District was sentenced to seven years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a teenage inmate.

Maggie Christine Stastny, 33, was sentenced Monday afternoon by Arapahoe County District Court Judge Shay Whitaker to the maximum allowed under a plea deal she struck two months ago.

On March 1, she pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement that called for a five to seven year sentence.

Stastny had been assigned to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial when she was arrested in September of 2019 for having an affair with a juvenile offender.

Investigators said Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and was assigned to teach at the youth services center.

According to documents obtained by FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Stastny had a conversation with a former coworker on Facebook and stated, “Let’s just say I fu**ed up a bit…I definitely slept with him,” wrote Stastny. She was writing about her relationship with the youth services inmate, according to screenshots from the Facebook conversation posted in the arrest affidavit.

Stastny explained the relationship in the probable cause affidavit, saying she gave the underage inmate money and once met him at the Denver Library off Quebec Street to have sex. Stastny said she and the boy had sex in a car a few times and in a bathroom at the library once.

Court records show Stastny and her husband filed for divorce two months after her arrest.