Former Broncos WR Cody Latimer arrested in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, former Broncos player Cody Latimer was arrested at the Zenith Meridian Apartments and booked on several charges including second-degree assault and reckless endangerment on Saturday morning.

Approximately 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, DCSO was dispatched on a call of shots fired. Deputies learned en route to the scene that the reporting party heard arguing and what was believed to be gunshots inside of an apartment, according to DCSO.

They detained three individuals. One person had minor injuries that were not gunshot related.

Current Washington Redskins player, Latimer was arrested and booked on assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

DCSO confirms it is an open and ongoing investigation.

Latimer was drafted by the Broncos in the second round in 2014 and a member of the Super Bowl 50 winning team.