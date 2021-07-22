Former Broncos QB coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by car

STANFORD, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Brock Osweiler #17 watches Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos work with quarterback coach Greg Knapp during the Broncos practice for Super Bowl 50 at Stanford University on February 3, 2016 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — NFL coach Greg Knapp has died after he was hit by a car last weekend in California, according to Sacramento State‘s athletic department.

According to San Ramon Police Lt. Tami Williams, the 58-year-old New York Jets assistant coach was fighting for his life at a local hospital after he was struck by a car that was traveling in the same direction while riding his bike Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Williams says the driver, a 22-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. At this point, authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Prior to being hired by the Jets, he served as offense coordinator for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, then the Oakland Raiders. He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos from 2013 to 2016 which included their Super Bowl 50 championship.

The Broncos released a statement about Knapp’s passing that says in part, “In his four years as our quarterbacks coach, Greg was an instrumental part of two Super Bowl appearances and our championship run in 2015. The job he did coaching quarterbacks during our Super Bowl 50 season was masterful.”

In a statement released by his family through the Jets, they say:

“While so many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support… It has meant the world to us.”

Knapp is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and three daughters.