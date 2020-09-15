Forecast: 90 degrees Tuesday and smoky, cold front this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be 90 degrees today in Denver and across the Front Range. If we hit 90 then we surpass 2012 for the most 90-degree days in a single year. We are currently tied at 73 90-degree days.

The normal high in Denver right now is 79 degrees.

Light to moderate wildfire smoke is also possible across Colorado. The smoke is largely from California.

The mountains stay dry, stable, smoky, and sunny today. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

High pressure remains in control through Friday locking this pattern into place each day.

A minor cold front crosses Colorado this weekend. Temps may fall 5-10 degrees between Saturday and Monday. Tiny chance for rain, 10-20% in the afternoons.

Overall, minimal rain chances continue across Colorado. As a result the wildfire gradually increases into the weekend.

Smoke outlook Tuesday, 9/15/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.