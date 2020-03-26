Forecast: 70 with sun and wind; rain, snow on Friday

DENVER– Temperatures once again surge to near 70 degrees in Denver. Sunshine and gusty afternoon wind, 15-40 miles per hour. Gusts to 60 miles per hour in the Mountains.

The Mountains stay partly cloudy and windy today with a 10% chance of a snow shower. Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

A cold front hits Denver on Friday morning. Overcast and drizzle. Then the main storm system hits afternoon/evening with rain to snow. 1 inch of accumulation. Highs fall from the 50s to 40s to 30s.

The Mountains can expect 3-6 inches of accumulation. Foothills and Palmer Divide 1-4 inches.

Snow lingers into early Saturday morning then drier. Highs in the 50s.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 60.

60s all next week.

Forecast snow totals Friday/Friday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Future Radar Friday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

