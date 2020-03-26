1  of  2
Forecast: 70 with sun and wind; rain, snow on Friday

DENVER– Temperatures once again surge to near 70 degrees in Denver.  Sunshine and gusty afternoon wind, 15-40 miles per hour.  Gusts to 60 miles per hour in the Mountains.

The Mountains stay partly cloudy and windy today with a 10% chance of a snow shower.  Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

A cold front hits Denver on Friday morning.  Overcast and drizzle.  Then the main storm system hits afternoon/evening with rain to snow.  1 inch of accumulation.  Highs fall from the 50s to 40s to 30s.

The Mountains can expect 3-6 inches of accumulation.  Foothills and Palmer Divide 1-4 inches.

Snow lingers into early Saturday morning then drier.  Highs in the 50s.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 60.

60s all next week.

Forecast snow totals Friday/Friday night.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Future Radar Friday night.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

