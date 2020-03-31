Ford delivers 8,000 face shields to Denver and Aurora health systems

DENVER (KDVR) — Ford Motor sent 8,000 face shields to the Denver and Aurora health systems set to arrive this week. Included in the list of health systems are Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Spalding Rehab Hospital.

The transparent face shields fully block the face and eyes from contact with liquids, which will aid in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to health care workers. Ford announced it will assemble more than 100,000 critically needed plastic face shields per week.

In addition to the face masks, Ford is mass producing ventilators and respirators. The company is working with GE Healthcare and 3M to engineer and produce this equipment as quickly as possible.

“This is such a critical time for America and the world. It is a time for action and cooperation,” Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman said. “By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis.”