After more than thirty-years absence, women will compete in the world’s most prestigious stage cycling, vying for a chance to wear the famed yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Three American women’s teams were invited to compete, including the dynamic racers from the Human Powered Health (HPH) team – Colorado’s own Lily Williams, who is the team veteran and also an Olympic bronze medalist.

The significance of the return of this race is also not lost on the winner of that very first one for Boulder-based –Marianne Martin.