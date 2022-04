Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck and this week it’s The Revolver Food Truck.

The Revolver Food Truck focuses on locally sourced ingredients and goods with a revolving menu based on seasonal availability.

With over 70 years combined in the food service and specialty food industries, Scott Glaser, Mike Silvestri and Mike Beard decided to take their knowledge to the street and create an unforgettable brand of high quality food with fun twists.