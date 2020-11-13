Food Truck with Boyer’s Coffee

You may remember at the end of March, Boyer’s Cafe and Roastery burned to the ground. After the devastating loss, the local coffee company created a new food truck until they rebuild a new cafe.

The Boyer’s Food Truck and Coffee Cottage is on the site of the former roastery, at 7295 Washington St. While it works to rebuild the permanent roastery, customers can visit the truck to purchase brewed coffee, espresso, tea and specialty drinks, as well as pastries and bottled beverages from the truck, and bagged coffee from the Coffee Cottage, Monday-Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.