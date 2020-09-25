Food Truck Fridays with “Stu” Steuben’s Food Truck

Every Friday Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver. Today’s food truck is “Stu”, Steuben’s own food truck. Steuben’s has a couple of restaurants in the Denver metro area and now they’re taking “Stu” on the road.

Recreating the dishes served at the brick and mortar restaurant in Uptown, the Steuben’s food truck quickly became a favorite around town.

The crew serves up many of the specialties that are so popular in the restaurant including the Lobster Rolls, burgers, Green Chili Cheese Fries and so much more.