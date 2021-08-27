Food Truck Friday with Wheels on Fire

Every Friday, we feature a new food truck and Wheels on Fire Pizza Truck is all about quality pizza. This custom designed rig features a 2,500 pound Italian Brick Wood-Fired oven crafted by none other than Italian made Forno Bravo. 

Wheels on Fire serves the Denver area with great food always made from healthy, local organic, non-GMO ingredients at fair prices.  They offer traditional Neapolitan pizzas with vegetarian/vegan and gluten free options.  

Their custom built wood fired oven is hot enough to bake a 12 inch pizza in 90 seconds we don’t bake it until you order it. 


