Food Truck Friday with Wheels on Fire

Every Friday, we feature a new food truck and Wheels on Fire Pizza Truck is all about quality pizza. This custom designed rig features a 2,500 pound Italian Brick Wood-Fired oven crafted by none other than Italian made Forno Bravo.

Wheels on Fire serves the Denver area with great food always made from healthy, local organic, non-GMO ingredients at fair prices. They offer traditional Neapolitan pizzas with vegetarian/vegan and gluten free options.

Their custom built wood fired oven is hot enough to bake a 12 inch pizza in 90 seconds we don’t bake it until you order it.



