This week’s food truck is delivered in what looks like a stylish Airstream. The stainless steel trailer resembles the iconic aluminum camper serves authentic Burmese food to Colorado.

After the effects of the pandemic in 2021, Siri Tan went mobile with their Urban Burma food truck. The truck serves samosas with sweet tamarind suace, sii cheh kao sweh which are noodles with garlic oil and tea leaf salad.

Urban Burma food truck usually can be found at breweries, farmers markets and they also do private events, but Siri also has a restaurant inside Aurora’s Mango House food hall.