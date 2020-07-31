Food Truck Friday with Turntable BBQ

Turntable BBQ is a family-owned food truck serving a fresh spin on BBQ in Littleton. They offer freshly-smoked meats in BBQ boxes, tacos, and loaded fries, served with their amazing homemade sauces and sides.

Inspired by Chef Mike’s time spent in North Carolina and his upbringing in Las Vegas, the menu merges traditional North Carolina BBQ with slight Mexican flair. Their menu is fully gluten free and we also offer vegetarian options.

If can find them on the Go Truckster app, who also helped us connect with Turntable BBQ.