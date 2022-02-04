Food Truck Friday with the Snowy Flamingo

It’s Friday, which means it’s Food Truck Friday where we feature a new food truck and today, even it’s a chilly day out, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good classic sno-ball treat.

The Snowy Flamingo is a gourmet New Orleans style sno-ball truck located out of Castle Rock and they serve up the class sno-balls alongside their unique twist on this treat.

Paul Lasko and Janelle says that a sno-ball is not a snow cone and is way beyond shaved ice! The Snowy Flamingo is a one of a kind family/veteran owned and operated business and they thrive to make everyone happy with their unique treats.

To find out where the Snowy Flamingo is or if you would like to hire them for your next catering or private event, check them out on their website or Facebook page.