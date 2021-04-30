Food truck Friday with the Snowy Churro

Each week Fox31 and Channel2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver. This week it’s all about unique gourmet churros.

The Snowy Churro is all about the light, airy goodness that is a churro, but elevated to the next level. The food truck features the conventional dusting of cinnamon sugar to a sweet and savory churro smothered in crushed Cheetos and drizzled with lime juice and salsa valentina.

You will never know how many ways you can serve up a churro unless you stop by the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton, off I-25 and 136th Ave.