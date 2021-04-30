Food truck Friday with the Snowy Churro

News
Posted: / Updated:

Each week Fox31 and Channel2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver. This week it’s all about unique gourmet churros.

The Snowy Churro is all about the light, airy goodness that is a churro, but elevated to the next level. The food truck features the conventional dusting of cinnamon sugar to a sweet and savory churro smothered in crushed Cheetos and drizzled with lime juice and salsa valentina.

You will never know how many ways you can serve up a churro unless you stop by the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton, off I-25 and 136th Ave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories