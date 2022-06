Jacob Viers started his food truck, Seasoned Swine BBQ due to a passion for traditionally smoked ribs. After moving to Colorado from Iowa in 2013, Jacob missed those familiar flavors he was so used to in Iowa.

Jacob and his food truck will be showcased at the Denver BBQ Festival at Empower Field at Mile High this Father’s Day Weekend. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy some of Jacob’s amazing ribs and burnt end brisket.