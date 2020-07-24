Food Truck Friday with the Remix Truck

He’s been one our go to chefs for years here at Fox31 and Channel 2, Chef David the owner of Scratch Catering Services has a new twist to his catering services.

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit- ALL scheduled catering events for the catering company were canceled and he was forced to reevaluate the business goals not without any sales coming in.

While Scratch Catering Services is still in business, currently people still aren’t able to gather in groups and host events until this is all over. So, Chef David has launched a food truck venture with a FULL new menu concept.

He took recipes he created for his TV food segments right here on KWGN and KDVR, his first cookbook, and his gourmet catering menus from Scratch- and “remixed” them to create a new menu of street food fit for any affair, and named it the “Remix.”

You can find the Remix truck roaming around on the streets through Go Truckers or on his website at remix truck dot com.