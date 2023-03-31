If you’re looking for some unique and delicious dumplings, you may want to check out the Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company food truck. Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company food truck services the denver metro area specializing in the world wide culinary phenomena known as the dumpling.

Matt Faurot and Lucas Doverspike started Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company in 2017 to show people how versatile and wide ranging the dumpling can be. With so many different cultural styles and flavors to play around with, it is fun and easy to get creative with new and delicious combinations of fillings, dough and cooking methods.

Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company offers a variety of dumplings, from pork gyoza to Kielbasa Sauerkraut Potato Pierogi and a Buffalo Chicken Dumpling. They range from sweet to savory, steamed to fried, chewy to crunchy and everything in between.

Follow the Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company at www.radicalsasquatch.com and check out their amazing dumplings.