Food Truck Friday with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello Kitty has been around for many decades and now you can catch the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck make a visit to Denver during its West Coast tour.

This Saturday, August 21st from 10am to 7pm at the Park Meadows across the Cheesecake Factory, fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile pop-up experience celebrating all things Hello Kitty with delicious treats and Hello Kitty collectibles that are exclusively available only on the truck or at our brick & mortar shop in Cali-fornia. The first Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was first launched in 2014 and today there are two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks crisscrossing the country with over 100 U.S. cities visited to-date.

To find out where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be next, check our Facebook and Instagram pages! @hellokittycafetruck