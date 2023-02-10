Not all doughnuts are made the same and on this week’s Food Truck Friday, we’ve discovered that the Dapper Doughnut is in a class on its own.

Dapper Doughnut is a food truck and caterer doing unique freshly fined mini doughnuts then customized them to your liking.

At Dapper Doughnut, their doughnuts are not your typical doughnuts. All their doughnuts are “cake style” that are light and moist and slightly crunchy. Every doughnut is made fresh all day long with the freshest ingredients and sauces.

To find out where Dapper Doughnut will be, follow them on their website at www.dapperdoughnut.com.