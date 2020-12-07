Food Truck Friday with Tatanka

Tatanka is the newest food truck from The Fort Restaurant. The Fort, the award-winning and nationally acclaimed “truly Colorado” restaurant, recently introduced its food truck, “TATANKA!” Available Wednesdays through Sundays at The Fort.

TATANKA serves items including buffalo prime rib hoagies, buffalo burgers, buffalo BBQ ribs, green Chile mac n’ cheese, soups, Mexican hot chocolate and more.

Visit www.thefort.com for updated locations throughout the winter, and call Private Dining at The Fort at (303) 697-2282 for more information or to book for private catering and events.