Food truck Friday with Taste Bud Bullies

The name says it all, Taste Bud Bullies is a food truck that’s offers an eclectic menu that strives to keep food fun and simple. Jarmal Smith, aka Chef Redd’s recipes come from years of being in his grandma’s kitchen, where everything was scratch-made.

Taste Bud Bullies has elevated cuisines from childhood favorites to now a local favorite. The menu includes: Swamp fries, Shrimp Po’boy, Catfish basket with Redd beans and okra.

Follow Chef Redd and his Taste Bud Bullies food truck when you have a craving for some of these Louisiana favorites.